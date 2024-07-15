Live
Hubballi- Dharwad police take action against 243 person in a night
Dharwad: In a significant move to maintain law and order in the city the Hubli-Dharwad Commissioner of Police has intensified efforts to establish area domination in various parts of the city. On Saturday night, a comprehensive area domination operation was conducted in the jurisdiction of the town Police Station.
The operation, led by Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Sasikumar, resulted in legal actions against a total of 243 individuals. Among those apprehended were 50 rowdy sheeters, 36 individuals on the MOB (Most Wanted List), 9 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) offenders, 61 individuals consuming alcohol on the roadside, and 18 others
The operation also saw 170 individuals booked under the Karnataka Police (KP) Act, while 31 people were charged under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) for smoking in public places. Additionally, 38 individuals faced charges under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act for violating traffic regulations.
Commissioner N. Sasikumar shared details of the operation with the media, emphasizing the police department’s commitment to ensuring public safety and order through proactive measures.