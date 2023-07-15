Human-wildlife conflict: HC directs K’taka govt to take appropriate steps

Bengaluru: A division bench of the High Court has directed the Karnataka Government to take appropriate measures to prevent human-wildlife conflict in the state. A safe corridor should be provided for the movement of elephants.

A center should be established to receive 24X7 information from locals. The control room said that the information should be forwarded to the primary health center to help the wildlife and the injured.

The district hospital should take steps to provide treatment to the injured. People’s grievance redressal unit should be established. Necessary human resources and vehicles should be provided to the forest department. Head of Forest Force, Wildlife Warden should meet 4 times a year.

A complaint cell should be set up at the taluk level to get information. Zonal Forest Officer, Tahsildar should meet once in 2 months. HC directed to take necessary action to solve the problem.