IAF technical training held at Jalahalli 

Bengaluru: The annual TETTRA (Technical Type Training) conference was held in hybrid format at Air Force Station Jalahalli in Bengaluru on Friday. The conference was presided over by Air Marshal RD Mathur, Air Officer Commanding in Chief Training Command. Trophies were presented to the Best TETTRA schools in three different categories viz- Fighter aircraft, Transport aircraft and Systems.

Technical training of all aircraft, missiles and radars of the Indian Air Force is conducted at over 25 Technical 'Type' Training (TETTRA) schools located in various stations across the country.

The schools are mandated to impart theoretical and practical training on aviation related topics to officers and airmen. The schools also train personnel from Indian Army, Indian Navy, Coast Guard and from friendly foreign countries.