IAS officers are not descended from heaven: AAP

BENGALURU: "The misbehavior of BJP and JD(S) parties in the Legislative Assembly against the deputy speaker of the state for the petty issue of appointing state IAS officers to welcome the sitting Chief Ministers and former Chief Ministers and former Union Ministers of many states who attended the India Opposition meeting held in Bangalore city two days ago shows their desperation," AAP said. Brijesh Kalappa, head of the Aam Aadmi Party's communication department.

Brijesh Kalappa gave the list of those who participated in the meeting, "Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwat Singh Mann, Nitish Kumar, Stalin, Hemant Suren, Mamata Banerjee are currently the Chief Ministers of various states of the country. Tejashwi Yadav is the current Deputy Chief Minister. Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sarath Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav." Mehbooba Mufti, Umar Abdullah, Sitaram Yachuri, D Raja, all of them were former Chief Ministers and former Union Ministers. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were the presidents of the Indian National Congress. They are not ordinary people or just a person walking on street. They are usually welcomed by the Chief Ministers of other states when they go. "It is our country's practice and tradition to ask. There is nothing wrong in senior IAS officers asking for welcome when such dignitaries come to the state and these officers are not from heaven. In such a situation, it is not right to spoil the assembly proceedings just like that by mixing with politics," said Brijesh Kalappa.

Around 26 of the 38 parties that participated in the meeting of NDA allies in Delhi while the Indian Opposition was meeting, 10 of these parties did not participate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Among these 8 parties, there are only 9 MPs. 11 of these parties have not received recognition. Can you call it disrespectful?" he asked.

He condemned the fact that BJP and JD(S) members are ruining the House without discussing the severe problems like drought, stalled irrigation projects, plight of mango growers and many other problems in the state.