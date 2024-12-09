Illegal beef smuggling racket, Nearly 1.5 tons of meat found

Bengaluru: An illegal beef smuggling racket has come to light in Bengaluru. Around 1.5 tons of beef was found in the limits of Amruthahalli and Chikkajala police station in a single day. The police have intercepted the vehicles transporting it from the Allipura slaughterhouse in Chikkaballapur to Bengaluru.

The Amruthahalli police have intercepted a vehicle that was transporting meat towards KR Puram near the Hebbal flyover. It has been reported that 6 cows and 16 calves were slaughtered and the meat was being transported. Currently, the police have taken the driver, into custody and are interrogating him.

On the other hand, beef was also found in a broken-down Ford car in the limits of Chikkajala police station. The Chikkajala police have seized a car with about 500 kg of beef and have started an investigation based on the car’s registration number. Separate cases have been registered in this regard at Chikkajala and Amruthahalli police stations and the police are also investigating this matter. It has been learnt that the beef found in both the vehicles was being transported from the same place, i.e. Allipura slaughterhouse in Chikkaballapur. Where was it being transported to? Who is behind this? The police have launched an investigation.