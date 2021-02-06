‘Indian Coast Guard has key role to play in curbing transnational crimes’

Bengaluru: With the challenges arising in the Indian Ocean Region (ICR), the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) could be a reliable partner in combating transnational crimes.



Director General, ICG, K Natarajan said that the influence of Indian Ocean assumes greater significance and the challenges of safety, security, environmental governance, and ocean disaster management could be addressed through ocean peacekeeping.

"IOR countries are establishing/strengthening their Coast Guards. ICG is a reliable partner in capacity enhancement, capacity building, information sharing and combating transnational crimes," he added.

Natarajan explained that the growing maritime challenges in the IOR includes illegal immigration, operation of dark vessels, drug trafficking , unregulated cross border fishing and increased frequency and strength of cyclones.

"India is a maritime nation. The Indian ocean touches shores of over 40 countries and serves as a strategic bridge with nations in maritime neighbourhoods. The IOR has also connected India with other cultures. It has Influenced India's strategic thought and defined our maritime character," he added.

Delving further on the significance of the IOR for India, Natarajan highlighted that the region is the busiest and critical maritime transportation link.

"It holds 1796 of oil and 2,896 of natural gas reserves. India occupies centre stage with 7,516 km of coastline, not to forget the Island chains of Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar.

According to a report by Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP), the total number of incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia reported during January-June 2020 has increased

compared to the same period in 2019. This was due to the increase of incidents in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, South China Sea and Singapore Strait.

"There was an improvement at the ports/ anchorages in China during January-June 2020. There were also arrests of perpetrators at Chittagong anchorage, Bangladesh, off Gujarat and Alang in India, off Pulau Batam, Indonesia and in the Singapore Strait," the report said.

ReCAAP is the first regional government-to-government agreement to promote and enhance cooperation against piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asia.