India’s first indigenous defence AI technology developed

Bengaluru: Karnataka-based Neuralix AI, a startup company, has developed the country’s first ‘indigenous defence artificial intelligence (AI) technology’ for the defence sector.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched India’s first complete ‘indigenous defence AI-as-a-Service’ (ALAAS) at the ‘Chanakya Defence’ dialogue organised at the Manik Shah Centre in Delhi. Neuralix has developed AI technology for the Indian Army under the IDEX ADITY 2.0 initiative of the Ministry of Defence. This has laid the foundation for the Union Government to build the next generation defence capability through indigenous innovation.

Rajnath Singh said that the development of indigenous defence artificial intelligence has further strengthened the country’s military. The ambitious concept of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ has gained strength. He said that he would like to thank Neuralix AI for introducing the new technology.

The project is designed for indigenous large language model (LLM) and defense operations.

AI technology will help in applications like command support, document intelligence, speech interface, translation engine, operational analytics, foreign cloud services, internet connectivity, data integration etc. This will help the armed forces build a self-reliant, future-ready digital. It will reduce the dependence on imported technology for operational readiness and operations.