India's index of malnutrition is rising, Why is this happening, PM should answer: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Gujarat state is falling in the health index. India's index on malnutrition is rising. He asked that Prime Minister Modi, who makes people refer him as Vishwaguru, should answer why this has happened.

He was speaking after inaugurating the state government's ambitious public health programme, Anaemia Mukta Poushtika Karnataka programme. CM Siddaramaiah said, "Those who have praised Gujarat as a model should answer why Gujarat is rising in the malnutrition index and falling in the health index."

The CM quipped 'Can this become a model for the whole country'?. Without eradicating poverty, and illiteracy, everyone will not get good health. So treating these three ills is the first priority of our government. Our government's aim is to reach health benefits to everyone's doorstep. He said that the government is ready to provide the required funds.

The CM called upon Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao to work together to fulfill the aim of the Government and to keep the children and everyone of our state very healthy.

The programme was organized by the Department of Health and Family Welfare at Jnanajyoti Hall. Senior officials of the department including Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, Chief Minister's Legal Adviser Ponnanna were present.







