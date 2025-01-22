Live
India's Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing: A significant leap, Says Dr. Ravi M. R
Moodubidire (Dakshina Kannada district): Dr. Ravi M. R., Chief Executive Officer of Bangalore SITAR, DRDO, has called the Indian government's decision to allocate 76,000 crores of rupees for semiconductor chip manufacturing a monumental step for the country’s technological future.
Speaking at the inauguration of a four-day Faculty Development Program (FDP) on "MEMS Characterization Techniques" at Alva's Institute of Engineering & Technology, Mijar, Dr. Ravi highlighted that this initiative would reduce India’s dependency on imported semiconductor chips and fuel the growth of indigenous technology.
The workshop, jointly organized by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at Alva’s and sponsored by the Vision Group for Science and Technology (VGST), Government of Karnataka, aims to improve faculty skills in the field of MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) and semiconductor technologies.
Dr. Ravi noted that India is home to more than 150 research institutes in Bangalore alone focused on MEMS and semiconductor research, which will play a crucial role in the country's technological advancement.
"With the new funding, India is set to lead in the semiconductor industry, an area critical for defense, electronics, and numerous technological sectors," said Dr. Ravi, adding that the nation's technological advancements, including missile systems, are increasingly adopting indigenous technology.
Dr. Gopalakrishna, DRDO Scientist, emphasized the significance of such workshops for recognizing opportunities in science and technology. He lauded Alva’s Educational Foundation for its commitment to student growth and technological development.
AEF Trustee Vivek Alva, who presided over the function, spoke about the importance of collaboration among educational institutions. He stressed that despite the competition, mutual collaboration can significantly enhance student learning and academic progress.
The workshop is designed to equip faculty members with advanced knowledge in MEMS and semiconductor manufacturing, positioning them to contribute to the country’s growing tech capabilities.
Alva’s Engineering College Principal Dr. Peter Fernandes, Research Dean Dr. Richard Pinto were present among others