International Beach Clean-up Day at Padukere beach

Kundapur: A beach clean-up was organised at Padukere Beach in Kota Manoor on Saturday to observe International Beach Clean-up Day. The initiative was jointly undertaken by local organisations and the panchayat.

Inaugurating the programme, Kundapur MLA Kiran Kumar Kodgi noted that plastic waste poses a serious danger not only to marine ecosystems but also to human health. He remarked, “Excessive use of plastic is degrading the environment and causing severe health concerns. Marine life is being harmed and diseases are spreading due to such practices. Awareness and a reduction in plastic usage are essential.” Kodgi commended the sustained efforts of the panchayat and local groups in environmental conservation and stressed the need to sensitise children on the importance of protecting nature.Volunteers representing several organisations collected large quantities of waste during the drive.

These included Panchavarna Yuvaka Mandala, Panchavarna Mahila Mandala, Geethananda Foundation, Manoor, Ashrita Educational Institutions, Handattu Mahila Balaga, Manoor Friends, and JCI Kota Senior Legion. On the occasion, former Panchavarna president Ajith Achar led participants in an environmental pledge, while Geethananda Foundation promoter Anand C. Kundar spoke on the significance of cleanliness.Kota Panchayat vice-president Pandu Poojary, Panchavarna Yuvaka Mandala president Manohar Poojary, Panchavarna Mahila Mandala president Lalitha Poojary and others attended the event. The programme was compered by Ravindra Kota.