International Vulture Awareness Day held at Bannerghatta Biological Park

Bengaluru: On the occasion of International Vulture Awareness Day, Bannerghatta Biological Park organised an awareness camp on the vulture species found in Karnataka, their importance, threat to their population and ways of protecting them.



The executive director, Bannerghatta Biological Park, in a note stated, "We conducted a signature campaign for public to pledge and join hands in conserving these endangered scavengers."

"As you are aware, Bannerghatta National Park has a proposed breeding center where the critically endangered long-billed vultures will be bred in captivity and released back to Ramanagara Ramdevara Betta Vulture Sanctuary which also attracts wild vultures."

The breeding facility also aims to breed and release other common species such as Egyptian vulture and white backed vulture which are endangered and critically endangered respectively. These are found near Ramanagara hillock. Field staff Kumar, Deputy Range Forest Officer and Suma, Forest Guard from Ramanagara Ramdevara Betta Vulture Sanctuary created awareness in BBP about the unique features, ecological importance and need to conserve vultures.