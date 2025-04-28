Int’l cricket match dream in Mysuru all set to be reality with new stadium approval

Mysuru: Cricket lovers in Mysuru can finally see their dream of watching international cricket matches come true, thanks to the efforts of Member of Parliament Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

The process of granting land approval for a long-stalled sports complex has received a renewed boost. The state cabinet has now approved the necessary land to be allocated for the cricket stadium in Huyilalu village of Ilavala hobli in Mysuru. Yaduveer Wadiyar, who has been continuously advocating for this project as the MP for Mysuru, expressed his satisfaction at the recent developments.

In a statement released to the press, Yaduveer Wadiyar mentioned the excitement to fulfill the dreams of Mysureans to witness international cricket matches in the cultural capital. He highlighted that the construction of a cricket ground by the Karnataka State Cricket Association had been on hold for several years, but now has been reignited.

He also noted that he had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevapppa, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajanish to push for this project. Their support was crucial in making this long-awaited dream a reality. The cabinet decision during a special meeting in Chamarajanagar to provide the required land for the stadium was welcomed as a significant achievement for Mysuru.

Yaduveer reaffirmed that the first phase of land approval has been completed, and he will ensure that land acquisition and other necessary works proceed swiftly. “Our primary goal is to realize the dreams of Mysureans. I am committed to taking all necessary steps to make the cricket stadium a reality in our cultural capital. Let’s all join hands and work towards this goal,” said the MP.

With this significant development, the vision of a cricket stadium in Mysuru is closer to realization, promising a bright future for sports and cricket

in the region.