IP based video surveillance cameras at railway stations

Bengaluru: Indian Railways and its PSU RailTel have installed IP based video surveillance (CCTV) cameras at 813 major stations across the country, giving a major boost to safety and security of passengers, especially women and children. The work is in progress at 47 more stations and will be completed soon. By March 2022, 756 stations are targeted to be completed by Railways and RailTel.



It is a project covering 5,000 A1, A, B, C, D and E category railway stations and the project is being executed by RailTel.

These CCTVs are being networked on optical fiber cable and the video feed of the CCTV cameras is being displayed not only at local RPF posts but also at a centralized CCTV control room at divisional and zonal level. In SWR, installation of cameras has been done at - Shivamogga, Hassan, Davanagere, Bangarpet, Kengeri, Bangalore Cantonment, Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam, Hubballi, Vasco da Gama, Hosapete, Belagavi and Ballari Stations. Gadag, Vijaypura and Mysuru stations is under process. A total of 340 cameras at a cost of Rs 8.17 crore have been installed so far.