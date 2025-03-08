IRCTC to organise Sri Lanka Ramayana Yatra, Divine Nepal Tour

Bengaluru: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is set to organise international pilgrimage tours to Sri Lanka and Nepal in March 2025 for travellers from Karnataka.

According to a press release here today, the Sri Lanka Ramayana Yatra, scheduled to begin on March 25, will offer a seven-day tour covering sacred sites linked to the epic Ramayana, including Colombo, Dambulla, Trincomalee, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya. The package price starts at `64,500 per person.

Similarly, the Divine Nepal Tour with Muktinath, commencing on March 27, will take pilgrims to Kathmandu and Pokhara, covering ancient temples, stupas, and spiritual landmarks, with a special visit to Muktinath. This package is priced from `64,150 per person.