  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

IRCTC to organise Sri Lanka Ramayana Yatra, Divine Nepal Tour

IRCTC to organise Sri Lanka Ramayana Yatra, Divine Nepal Tour
x
Highlights

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is set to organise international pilgrimage tours to Sri Lanka and Nepal in March 2025 for travellers from Karnataka.

Bengaluru: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is set to organise international pilgrimage tours to Sri Lanka and Nepal in March 2025 for travellers from Karnataka.

According to a press release here today, the Sri Lanka Ramayana Yatra, scheduled to begin on March 25, will offer a seven-day tour covering sacred sites linked to the epic Ramayana, including Colombo, Dambulla, Trincomalee, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya. The package price starts at `64,500 per person.

Similarly, the Divine Nepal Tour with Muktinath, commencing on March 27, will take pilgrims to Kathmandu and Pokhara, covering ancient temples, stupas, and spiritual landmarks, with a special visit to Muktinath. This package is priced from `64,150 per person.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick