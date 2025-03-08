IRCTC to organise Sri Lanka Ramayana Yatra, Divine Nepal Tour

Live
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is set to organise international pilgrimage tours to Sri Lanka and Nepal in March 2025 for travellers from Karnataka.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is set to organise international pilgrimage tours to Sri Lanka and Nepal in March 2025 for travellers from Karnataka.
According to a press release here today, the Sri Lanka Ramayana Yatra, scheduled to begin on March 25, will offer a seven-day tour covering sacred sites linked to the epic Ramayana, including Colombo, Dambulla, Trincomalee, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya. The package price starts at `64,500 per person.
Similarly, the Divine Nepal Tour with Muktinath, commencing on March 27, will take pilgrims to Kathmandu and Pokhara, covering ancient temples, stupas, and spiritual landmarks, with a special visit to Muktinath. This package is priced from `64,150 per person.