Isreal - Hamas war affect ; number of tourists from Isreal to Gokarna reduced

Karwar: Foreign tourists from different parts of the world flock to coastal pilgirim town Gokarna , in Uttara Kannada district. Especially during November and December, tourists from Israel used to arrive in Gokarna in large numbers. However, this time due to the effect of the war between Israel and Hamas, the number of tourists coming to Gokarna from Israel has decreased significantly.



Gokarna is a famous tourist spot in Kumta taluk of district. where Shiva's Atmalinga is located is also known as Dakshina Kashi. Tourists from different parts of the world come for vacation at Gokarna beach more than domestic tourists. Especially in the month of November a large number of tourists from Israel used to arrive in Gokarna. However, this time due to the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel, the number of tourists in this country has decreased significantly. By December, thousands of tourists from Israel were arriving in various parts of Gokarna. However, this time only a handful of tourists are seen in Gokarna. The impact of the war has had a huge impact on the tourism of Gokarna. Tourists who came every year from Israel used to sell their products at the Shanty market held every Saturday in Gokarna. Crowds of tourists used to come to see this shanty. Besides, they used to exhibit their works here. A festive atmosphere was created on the beach every Saturday. However, this time there is no such activity due to the absence of Israeli tourists.

“The number of tourists has decreased due to the ongoing war. Usually Israeli tourists who like Gokarna to a large extent would stay here for two months. This was very profitable for the hotels. However, tourism department officials say that the number of tourists coming from different countries including Israel has decreased. As the number of tourists from Israel has decreased, tourism and business of Gokarna have also been affected.