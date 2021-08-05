ISRO chief K Sivan inaugurates Health Quest study

Bengaluru: Dr K Sivan, Secretary, DOS/Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) formally inaugurated the Health QUEST study (Health Quality Upgradation Enabled by Space Technology of ISRO) which will be undertaken by 20 private hospitals across India. Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health, was the guest of honour and spoke on the occasion.

The objective of the study is to strive towards reducing human errors and achieve zero defect and quality service in the emergency and intensive care units of hospitals. The study aims to upgrade the healthcare system standards in the country in line with the ISRO quality standards and best practices.

The procedures and practices of Quality Assurance mechanism in vogue in ISRO will be shared with the study team for setting the parameters to establish health care quality standards.



During his inaugural address, Dr. Sivan assured the support from ISRO for completing the study and achieving the quality goal.

The event was co-organised by Association of HealthCare Providers India (AHPI) and Society for Emergency Medicine in India (SEMI). The CEOs and coordinators of the 20 hospitals have participated in the virtual event.