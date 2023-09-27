ISSHP World Congress 2023: Pragnya to tackle Pre-eclampsia and Elevate Maternal Health Awareness

Bengaluru: The International Society for the Study of Hypertension in Pregnancy (ISSHP) World Congress 2023 - Pragnya is poised to make history by focusing on a crucial and often overlooked aspect of maternal health - Preeclampsia. This groundbreaking event, is taking place in Bengaluru from September 24 to 27, 2023, it addresses the pressing need to spread awareness about Preeclampsia, a potentially fatal pregnancy complication characterised by high blood pressure.

Recent studies have sounded the alarm about Preeclampsia in India, with an incidence of about 5% to 8% among pregnant women. Hospital practice data reveals an even higher incidence of Preeclampsia, varying between 5% to 15%, making it one of the leading causes of maternal and infant mortality in the country. Lack of awareness among expectant mothers and their families is a major contributing factor to delayed medical intervention.

The ISSHP World Congress 2023 - Pragnya launches with the compelling narratives of two Preeclampsia survivors who will share their personal journeys. Also ISSHP World Congress 2023 - Pragnya witnessed the soft launch of an unparalleled resource - Preeclampsia, An Enigma Unravelled, A Global Perspective, the world's first-of-its-kind comprehensive book on Preeclampsia.

The conference witnessed the initiation of Suraksha, an independent support group for Preeclampsia in India. Suraksha will build the confidence of the patients to persevere under the monitoring of a specialised doctor.

The ISSHP World Congress 2023 - Pragnya hosted 120 presentations on the diagnosis, treatment, and research of Preeclampsia. These presentations were delivered by experts from across the globe, marking a historic moment in the fields of obstetrics, gynaecology, and neonatal care.

The Organising Secretary, ISSHP World Congress 2023, underscores the need for a holistic approach, Dr. Revathi S Rajan said, "Preeclampsia affects not only mothers but entire families. Their awareness about the condition can save several lives, if they reach out to doctors on time. This Congress will also highlight the importance of Preeclampsia support groups as a source of awareness and strength to one and all, so that all of us could come together and tackle the top killer of pregnant mothers and newborns in our country.”

“The ISSHP World Congress 2023 - Pragnya is more than just a conference, it's a movement. By bringing together experts, survivors, and stakeholders, this event aims to rewrite the narrative of maternal health, ensuring that no mother or child falls victim to the silent threat of Preeclampsia. The Congress is an international collaborative effort towards an educational and awareness pyramid on Preeclampsia, covering the tip to the bottom and educating all sections of society - starting from the specialists, general practitioners, nurses, support staff, other allied doctors and the community,” said Dr. Sarosh Rana.