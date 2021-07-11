Jacqueline Fernandez in city for Vikrant Rona shoot

Bengaluru: The most anticipated movie of Sandalwood starring Kichcha Sudeep is Vikrant Rona, which sees him collaborate with Anup Bhandari for the first time. The film is nearly complete. The final schedule is about to kick-start with Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez who is making a special appearance in a dance number with Sudeep. The actress arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday and is preparing for the role with dance rehearsals and met filmmakers Anup Bhandari and Jack Manjunath Gowda.

According to the film team, Jacqueline will be shooting at a specially erected set in a city studio alongside Sudeep this weekend. The makers have kept details about the song under wraps. However, sources confirm that a huge set has been erected by art director Shivakumar for the song. The entire shoot of the film will be wrapped up with the song.

The post-production work of the film is underway and Sudeep is said to have completed dubbing for the Kannada version. The film is all set to be released in 14 languages. Besides the major Indian languages, the film will also be released in foreign languages, including French, Arabic, Spanish, Mandarin, and Russian.

Sudeep plays a police officer Vikranth Rona. The big-budget project being produced by Shalini Manjunath under the banner Shaline Arts and co-produced by Alankar Pandian will be the next second film after Kotigobba-3 for Sudeep. It also features Nirup Bhandari as Sanjeev Gambir and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna.

Ajaneesh B Loknath has scored the music and DOP William David is the cinematographer. Vikrant Rona will be released in over 50 countries.