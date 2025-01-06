Kannada Writer and Thinker Dr Na. D'Souza Passes Away at 87

Mangaluru: Distinguished Kannada writer, playwright, and intellectual Dr Norbert D'Souza, widely known by his pen name Na. D'Souza, passed away at the age of 87. A prolific literary figure, his works explored themes of social justice, human relationships, and existential dilemmas, leaving an indelible mark on Kannada literature and cinema.

He was the president of Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Madikeri in 2013.Dr Na. D'Souza was celebrated for his versatility, having authored several acclaimed novels, short stories, essays, and plays.

His literary contributions extended beyond the written word, with many of his works adapted into critically acclaimed films that resonated with audiences and critics alike. Among the notable films based on his writings are:Kadina Benki, a powerful narrative reflecting deep-rooted social issues.Dweepa, a National Award-winning film that captured the struggles of rural communities. Baluvali, which portrayed the resilience of everyday lives.Antharya, an exploration of the intricacies of human relationships. Bettada Puradaditta Makkalu, a story delving into identity and societal challenges in remote villages.Beyond literature and cinema, Dr Na. D'Souza made significant contributions to Kannada theatre, where his plays tackled pressing social concerns with depth and sensitivity.

His ability to bridge literature and visual storytelling established him as a key voice in Karnataka’s cultural sphere.A recipient of several prestigious honours, including the Sahitya Akademi Award, Dr D'Souza’s work continues to inspire readers and filmmakers alike. His passing has been widely mourned, with the Karnataka government and cultural institutions acknowledging his immense contributions to Indian literature and arts.