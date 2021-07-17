Kanva doctors perform complex surgery to reconstruct worker’s hand 

Bengaluru: A wrist-level hand reimplantation surgery was successfully performed by the doctors at the Kanva Sri Sai Hospital, a unit of Raghavendra Rural Health Care Foundation enabling 90 per cent mobility of the hand of the patient.



A 25-year-old factory worker's left -hand which was entangled in a machine was severed from the body at the wrist. The worker was referred to the emergency department of Kanva Sri Sai Hospital, after he was rejected by several hospitals which suggested amputation.

At around 9.30 on June 1, the doctors at Kanva Sri Sai Hospital took the challenge and planned an emergency surgery for the reconstruction of the severed hand. Dr Prashanth Kesari, Dr Pradeep Kumar N, Dr Sameer Kumar, Dr Jayaraj and team conducted a very complicated six-hour "Microvascular Surgery – Wrist-level Hand Re-implantation".

Commenting on the unique surgery, hospital managing director Dr Pradeep S J, said, "it was a very complicated and difficult surgery which and the successful re-implantation is a credit to the team of doctors."

"The team of doctors was all set for any kind of complications during the surgery and post-surgery complications like severe blood loss. The success rate in such cases will be only around 50% to 60% but with the timely response and with the support of the whole team the surgery was successfully done at an affordable cost," said Dr Prashanth Kesari and Dr Pradeep Kumar N.