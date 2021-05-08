Karnataka announces complete lockdown for 15 days

Bengaluru: With COVID-19 cases spiraling out of control in the State, the BS Yediyurappa-led government on Friday announced complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24. Essential services will be allowed to remain functional from 6 am to 10 am every day. All commercial activities are prohibited.

As per the revised guidelines, one can no longer use vehicles for takeaway. Home delivery services however will continue 24x7 to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes. As earlier, public transport services, including RTC buses and Bangalore Metro, will continue to remain suspended. People going to get vaccinated or employees of essential services will be permitted to move. Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, and animal fodder will be allowed to function from 6 am to 12 noon across the State.

"Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/police/ government officials/ healthcare workers/stranded persons including tourists, quarantine facility and step-down hospitals are prohibited. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries shall be permitted to operate kitchens for takeaway/home delivery of food items only. No vehicles will be allowed to be used by persons for taking parcels/takeaway. Only movement by walk is allowed for this purpose. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries can use vehicles for home delivery," reads revised guidelines.

The government has permitted only scheduled flights and trains to operate during this period. Flight and train tickets will serve as pass for movement of persons by personal vehicles/taxis/cab aggregators/auto rickshaws to board flight and trains.

According to the health expert and State's Technical Advisory Committee on COVID, Karnataka should consider the extension of the lockdown by two more weeks. The state is yet to reach a peak though it has been reporting over 50,000 cases.

"Movement of passenger and private vehicles have also been banned. Only patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need for movement shall be allowed to move. Movement for the purpose of vaccination and testing shall be permitted with minimal proof. Sale of vegetables and fruits through push-carts is allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Milk booths and Hopcom outlets are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Delivery of all items through e-commerce and home delivery is also allowed. Goods will be allowed to be transported from one State to another. Home delivery of items has been encouraged 24x7 to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes" said the guidelines.

Liquor shops for take-away only will be open from 6 am to 10 am. All food processing and related industries, banks, insurance offices and ATMs, and print and electronic media will be allowed to function.