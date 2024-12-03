Karnataka BJP Faces Turmoil As 32 Leaders Demand Action Against MLA Yatnal

Karnataka BJP infighting intensifies as 32 district presidents call for disciplinary action against MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal over his public criticism of state president BY Vijayendra and defiance of party directives.

Tensions within the Karnataka BJP have deepened, with 32 district presidents urging the party’s central leadership to take action against Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. Their demand stems from Yatnal’s persistent public criticism of state BJP president BY Vijayendra, creating unrest within the party ranks.

In response, Om Pathak, member secretary of the BJP Central Disciplinary Committee, has summoned Yatnal for a meeting on December 4. The summons follows a show-cause notice issued on December 1, citing Yatnal’s repeated attacks on the state leadership, defiance of party directives, and statements at odds with BJP’s official stance.

Party MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi confirmed the developments, stating that Yatnal has been given ten days to formally respond to the notice. Jarkiholi also revealed that Yatnal would attend the meeting alone and provide his reply directly during the session.

Yatnal has been a vocal critic of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his family, particularly targeting BY Vijayendra. He has accused the BJP leadership of promoting "dynasty politics" and urged the central leadership to address the issue to effectively counter similar accusations against the Congress.

Additionally, Yatnal has joined forces with senior leaders like MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi in leading a month-long anti-Waqf march. The march, which began in Bidar on November 25 and will conclude in Chamarajanagar on December 25, aims to highlight what Yatnal perceives as the BJP’s failure to address Waqf-related issues.