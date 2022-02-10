Karnataka BJP Leader Says Saffron Flag Could Become the National Flag In The Future

KS Eshwarappa, a senior BJP official and Karnataka's Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, said on Wednesday that the 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag) may one day become the national flag. Though he said that people must respect the tricolour flag as it is the country's national flag.



Mr Eshwarappa explained that earlier saffron flags flew from the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi hundreds of years ago. He questioned that was there a tricolour flag flying in our country at the time? He added that as the tricolour has been fixed as our national flag, every person who takes food in this country should show it the respect it deserves.

He remarked in response to a reporter's question when the reporter asked about whether the saffron flag could be placed on the red fort. He replied that not today, someday in the future.' 'Hindu vichara' and 'Hindutva' are currently being discussed in the country. People used to scoff when they declared the Ram Mandir would be built in Ayodhya, but aren't we doing so now? Similarly, Bhagwa dhwaj may become the national flag in the future, perhaps after 100, 200, or 500 years.

The Minister went on to say that now that the tricolour has been constitutionally recognised as the national flag, it must be honored, and those who do not respect it will be traitors.

Mr Eshwarappa was replying to state Congress president DK Shivakumar's assertions that after an anti-hijab protest on Tuesday, students at the Government First Grade College in Shivamogga flew a saffron flag in place of the tricolour. Mr Eshwarappa, a Shivamogga native, called Mr Shivakumar's assertions a fabrication and accused them of attempting to create a schism between Hindus and Muslims.

Meanwhile, Shivamogga college authorities claimed that the tricolour was not lowered or removed to put up the saffron flag. They added that the pole was empty, and some had put up the saffron flag, which they afterwards removed.