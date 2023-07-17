Karnataka BJP leaders slam opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru, says it's just a photo op

Bengaluru: BJP leaders in Karnataka slammed the Opposition parties for coming together to form a ‘Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) only to dethrone Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and mocked the "small cluster of regional parties" saying it will not make any difference.

“They are calling their alliance as Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). Actually there is no ‘bandhan' (bonding) in this Mahagathbandhan, and there is no ‘maha' (grandeur) also. Their sole aim is to bring down Modi, which is just impossible,” former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters here. BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal termed the opposition meet as a gathering of looters. “All the looters and corrupt people on bail have gathered at Bengaluru only to defeat Narendra Modi in the 2024 general election.

Their only fear is that if Modi comes to power again, then they will languish in jail. Hence, the gang of looters from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is gathering in Bengaluru,” Yatnal said. According to former minister R Ashoka, the United Progressive Alliance leaders have come to Bengaluru only for a "photo opportunity". “Apart from a photo show, nothing will happen. They will come together, hold each others' hands and after a photo shoot, they will leave. They don't have any ideology. They are the ones who are fighting against each other in their states.

Be it in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu or Kerala,” Ashoka said. The target of the Opposition parties is to dethrone Modi, Ashoka said adding that people of the country know who Modi is. BJP MLA B Y Vijayendra said these Opposition parties have no concern for the development of the country as their only agenda is to come to power in the country. He predicted that the BJP would come to power again in the country in 2024 because "no force can stop Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister for the third time".