Karnataka Budget IV last Mixed bag of reactions

Bengaluru/Mangaluru: Christians of the coast have expressed happiness that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given green signal for the establishment of a Christian development board in his budget proposal.

Prashant Jattana, the state president of Indian Christian Union, has congratulated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for announcing the Christian Corporation Board, which has been one of the main demands of Christians for many years.

When different governments failed to form the Christian Development Corporation a Christian Development Corporation, the current government led by Siddaramaiah did it as they had promised and congratulated them for announcing the Christian Development Corporation in their first budget.

No benefit for coastal region-MLA Yashpal Suvarna

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna has responded to the budget by saying that the Congress government has neglected the coastal district and is following a step-mother policy in the allocation of funds.

The Congress government has raised taxes on the common man to implement its unscientific guarantee schemes for the last century and has completely ignored the holistic development of the 224 constituencies of the state.

It has failed to provide grants for important development works of health, education, public works and fisheries departments.

No new scheme has been devised to give power to farmers, fishermen, sculptors and weavers.

The government has failed to formulate any plan for the development of fishing ports to complement the development of fisheries in the coastal district, permanent solution to the prevention of piracy and providing employment to the youth.

Grant for Narayan Guru Development Corporation and the establishment of the corporation which was demanded by the Banta community was not announced in the budget.

Siddaramaiah has given a disappointing budget to the people of the state by cancelling the national education policy implemented in the BJP government, canceling the cowshed scheme for one district, Agniveer training scheme, subsidy for women self-help groups Yashpal added.

Disappointing budget -Nalin Kumar Kateel

BJP state president, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the Congress government, which cheated the people of the state by not fulfilling the guarantee promises, has now tried to cheat the people again by presenting a budget of false promises.

57,910 crore for implementation of guarantees this expenditure is stated in the budget. But there is no clarity about revenue collection. Although it has been announced that monthly allowance will be given to unemployed graduates, there is no mention of its cost in the budget. Overall, the budget is full of false promises, he said.

Equal share and equality for all should be the policy of the government. But Siddaramaiah has followed the appeasement of minorities in the budget as well. This budget ignores the interests of the majority. Nalin Kumar said that increase in registration and stamp duty, an increase in tax on vehicles will be fatal for the poor and middle class in future.

Far reaching budget -DKCC President

District president of the party in Dakshina Kannada Hareesh Kumar has stated“The budget presented by Siddaramaiah today is a historic budget. Farmers, poor people, education, health, women and children have been given generous grants. Emphasis on implementing the manifesto for all guarantees. K Harish Kumar, Member of the Legislative Council and District President commented that this is a far-sighted pro-people budget.