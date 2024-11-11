Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Challenges PM Modi On Rs 700-Crore Excise Scam Allegation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to substantiate claims of a Rs 700-crore scam involving Karnataka’s excise department. Siddaramaiah dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and asserted that he would retire from politics if the accusations were validated. Conversely, he called on the Prime Minister to step down if the claims proved baseless.

The controversy arose after PM Modi, during a campaign in Maharashtra, hinted that funds from Karnataka’s excise department were allegedly being diverted to states like Maharashtra and Jharkhand, with some funds possibly used for bypoll campaigns.

The Karnataka Wine Merchants’ Association had previously accused the state excise department of extensive corruption, particularly targeting Minister RB Thimmapur. According to the association, bribes for licenses and transfers in the range of Rs 30-70 lakh were demanded, allegedly issuing around 1,000 illegal licenses over the past year, suggesting a potential Rs 300-700 crore in corrupt activities.

Siddaramaiah rejected these allegations as baseless, stating, “I am surprised to see the Prime Minister lie to such an extent. While campaigning in Maharashtra, he alleged that the Karnataka Congress was involved in an excise scam, collecting Rs 700 crore and sending funds to Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and for bypolls. If these claims are proven true, I will leave politics; if not, the Prime Minister should do the same.”

He further criticized the claims as an attempt to divert attention from pressing issues, accusing the national ruling party of relying on unfounded personal attacks to regain ground in Karnataka.