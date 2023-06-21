Live
Karnataka CMs Delhi visit delayed
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiahs departure to Delhi was delayed by hours on Wednesday due to his wife's hospitalisation, sources at the CM's office informed.
Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi was admitted to the Manipal hospital late on Tuesday night after she complained of high fever.
The Chief Minister who was scheduled to depart at 9.50 a.m. from the KempeGowda Airport, now will leave by a special flight from HAL airport at 11.30 a.m. after visiting his ailing wife.
Once in the national capital, the Chief Minister will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
CM Siddaramaiah termed the meetings with the President and Union Home Minister a "courtesy" call after assuming the office.
His New Delhi visit assumes importance as the Congress government in Karnataka has launched an all-out attack on the ruling BJP government at the centre for denying sale of rice through the Food Corporation of India.