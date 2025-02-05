Karnataka contractors take holy dip at Sangam, pray for clearance of pending bills

Bengaluru: A group of contractors from Karnataka took a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, praying for the early clearance of pending bills by the Congress-led state government.

A video of the holy dip has also gone viral on social media.

Sources indicate that the contractors, hailing from Bagalkot district in North Karnataka, sought divine intervention for the settlement of outstanding dues and the launch of new schemes to support their work. Their prayers concluded with chants of "Har Har Mahadev."

The video has caused embarrassment to the ruling Congress party in Karnataka.

On January 13, the Karnataka Contractors’ Association wrote to seven state ministers, demanding immediate clearance of pending payments. They alleged that payments were not being processed based on seniority and issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government.

Since the Congress party assumed power in Karnataka in 2023, tensions have escalated between the government and contractors over unpaid bills.

The State Contractors’ Association had previously met with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, accusing the government of demanding a 15 per cent commission on pending payments. They also approached Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, alleging that thousands of completed projects within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and various assembly constituencies remained unpaid.

K.T. Manjunath, President of the BBMP Contractors’ Association, has alleged that Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar had halted bill payments and formed a team to scrutinize project execution.

Shivakumar, in response, stated that while outstanding bills totaled Rs 25,000 crore, only Rs 600 crore was available in funds. He asserted that he would not be blackmailed by contractors and claimed to know who was backing them.

"We have received complaints that some bills were submitted for bogus works. The government will clear pending bills only for genuinely executed projects," he said.

The prolonged delay in payments has left many contractors on the brink of financial collapse, with some even writing to the President and Prime Minister, pleading for intervention -- or, in extreme cases, mercy killing as an alternative to bankruptcy.



