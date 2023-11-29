Live
Karnataka Government approves 62 investment projects worth Rs 3,607 crore
62 investment proposals with the potential to create 10,755 jobs approved
Bengaluru: The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) on Tuesday cleared 62 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 3,607.19 crore with an employment generation potential of 10,755 within the state.
The SLSWCC committee, headed by M B Patil, Honorable Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development approved eight projects involving more than Rs 50 crore investment, totaling Rs 2,088.44 crore. These hold the potential to create 6,360 jobs.
Some of the top investors include Texcon Steels, Hundri Sugars and Ethanol Private Ltd, Bren Life Sciences, Alpine Ethanol, Virupaksha Laboratories and Qualcomm India among others. Of the total 62 proposals, about 51 investment projects are between Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore totaling Rs 941.40 crore, promising employment generation potential of 4,395 within Karnataka. Three projects with an additional investment of Rs 577.35 crore were also approved by the committee.
Principal Secretary of Commerce and Industries Dr S Selvakumar, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development, Ravi BP, Principal Secretary, Forest and Ecology Department, Dr M Mahesh, CEO, KIADB, R Ramesh, Director Technical, Department of Commerce and Industries, Doddabasavaraju, Managing Director of Karnataka Udyog Mitra were present at the meeting.
Following are the major investment/project proposals approved in the meeting:
M/s Texcon Steels Limited
Location: Raichur District
Investment: Rs 480 crore
Employment: 200
M/s Hundri Sugars and Ethanol Private Limited
Location: Dharwad District
Investment: Rs 476.54 crore
Employment: 300
M/s Bren Life Sciences Private Limited
Location: Bengaluru Urban
Investment: Rs 230.56 crore
Employment: 1750
M/s. Alpine Ethanol Pvt Ltd
Location: Gadag District
Investment: Rs 229.19 crore
Employment: 107
M/s. Virupaksha Laboratories Pvt Limited
Location: Yadgir District
Investment: Rs 212.55 crore
Employment: 790
M/s Qualcomm India Private Limited
Location: Whitefield, Bengaluru
Investment: Rs 175 crore
Employment: 1553
M/s LRB Wood Industry (India)
Location: Chamarajanagara district
Investment: Rs 102.50 crore
Employment: 160
M/s Matha Industries
Location: Bengaluru Urban District
Investment: Rs 102.1 crore
Employment: 1500