Karnataka Government approves 62 investment projects worth Rs 3,607 crore

Bengaluru: The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) on Tuesday cleared 62 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 3,607.19 crore with an employment generation potential of 10,755 within the state.

The SLSWCC committee, headed by M B Patil, Honorable Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development approved eight projects involving more than Rs 50 crore investment, totaling Rs 2,088.44 crore. These hold the potential to create 6,360 jobs.

Some of the top investors include Texcon Steels, Hundri Sugars and Ethanol Private Ltd, Bren Life Sciences, Alpine Ethanol, Virupaksha Laboratories and Qualcomm India among others. Of the total 62 proposals, about 51 investment projects are between Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore totaling Rs 941.40 crore, promising employment generation potential of 4,395 within Karnataka. Three projects with an additional investment of Rs 577.35 crore were also approved by the committee.

Principal Secretary of Commerce and Industries Dr S Selvakumar, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development, Ravi BP, Principal Secretary, Forest and Ecology Department, Dr M Mahesh, CEO, KIADB, R Ramesh, Director Technical, Department of Commerce and Industries, Doddabasavaraju, Managing Director of Karnataka Udyog Mitra were present at the meeting.

Following are the major investment/project proposals approved in the meeting:

M/s Texcon Steels Limited

Location: Raichur District

Investment: Rs 480 crore

Employment: 200

M/s Hundri Sugars and Ethanol Private Limited

Location: Dharwad District

Investment: Rs 476.54 crore

Employment: 300

M/s Bren Life Sciences Private Limited

Location: Bengaluru Urban

Investment: Rs 230.56 crore

Employment: 1750

M/s. Alpine Ethanol Pvt Ltd

Location: Gadag District

Investment: Rs 229.19 crore

Employment: 107

M/s. Virupaksha Laboratories Pvt Limited

Location: Yadgir District

Investment: Rs 212.55 crore

Employment: 790

M/s Qualcomm India Private Limited

Location: Whitefield, Bengaluru

Investment: Rs 175 crore

Employment: 1553

M/s LRB Wood Industry (India)

Location: Chamarajanagara district

Investment: Rs 102.50 crore

Employment: 160

M/s Matha Industries

Location: Bengaluru Urban District

Investment: Rs 102.1 crore

Employment: 1500