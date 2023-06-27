Karnataka Government to Launch Probe into Alleged Bitcoin Scam Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara Assure Commitment

Hassan: The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah made an announcement on Tuesday regarding the government's decision to initiate an investigation into an alleged Bitcoin scam that has implicated several leaders from the previous BJP government.

During a media interaction in Hassan, Siddaramaiah stated that multiple cases would be subject to investigation. "We will probe the Bitcoin scam, as well as the procurement of medical equipment during the pandemic. Our government will also investigate the Chamarajanagara oxygen tragedy," Siddaramaiah stated.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B Dayananda has written to DG and IGP Alok Mohan, suggesting the transfer of the case to a special investigation agency. In his communication, Dayananda expressed suspicions of an international gang involvement and suggested that the scam had been executed with a high level of professionalism.

"We have proposed a probe by a specialized investigation agency. Our letter to the DG and IG has been sent, and a decision will be made at the government level," Dayananda revealed.

Responding to the Commissioner's letter, Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that the government would decide whether to hand over the case to the CID or another central agency. "I have already assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the Bitcoin scam. We will reopen the case for investigation. The Police Commissioner's letter has arrived, and we will determine whether it should be entrusted to the CID or another investigative body. The CID has undergone restructuring and is fully equipped to handle the investigation," Parameshwara stated.

The alleged scam first caught traction during the tenure of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. According to reports, the accused individuals took away Rs. 11.5 crore from the e-procurement website of the state government by allegedly hacking it.

Srikrishna Ramesh, alias Sriki who was one of the accused was arrested in connection with the case but was subsequently released within a few days. Congress leaders have accused BJP members of being involved in the scam. However, only further investigation into the matter will uncover more information about the actual perpetrators.