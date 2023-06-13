Karnataka Government to review land allotted to RSS, affiliates during BJP rule

Bengaluru: The Congress-led state government has decided to review the land allotted to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates during the tenure of BJP government. According to sources the higher authorities instructed revenue department officers to identify the lands allotted to RSS and affiliates. The state government has decided to verify the 116 acres of land allotted to the Centre for Education and Social Studies (CESS) for establishing Chanakya University at Haralur near Devanahalli in Bengaluru rural district.

The Congress leaders had alleged that the BJP government had allocated Rs 50 crore for CESS to the land belonging to the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) in 2021-22. When Siddaramaiah was the leader of the opposition, had alleged that the land was worth more than Rs 300 crore and that people in CESS were linked to the RSS.

The government is also verifying the 8 acres 32 guntas of land allotted to the non-governmental organisation Rashtrothatha Parishad for educational purposes near Baiyappanahalli, Bangalore. The five acre land allotted to the same organization in Jambunathanahalli of Hospet taluk was also under the government. The government is inspecting around 25-30 acres of land allotted to the National Council in Kalaburagi, Chikkamagaluru, Mysore, Mandya, Anekal and Yadgiri districts.

A 40.07 acre land allotted to an organisation named Jan Seva Trust in Channenahalli, South Bangalore is under scrutiny by the Revenue Department. A 25 acre land said to have been sanctioned to the same trust in Tavarekere is also under scrutiny. Two acres of land belonging to the Irrigation Department in Shimoga was allotted to an organization in the name of Study, Research and Training Centre.

It is said that 134 square meters of land has been given for the construction of the BJP office in Mudhol, and its review is also underway. The government is reviewing several plots of land allotted by the BJP government in the last three years.In Channadevi Agrahara village of Doddaballapur taluk, allegation of 5 acres of government land has been heard amid opposition from the villagers. The villagers have protested that the 5 acre land allotted to HMR Chikkagullappa Education Trust was allotted by the former revenue minister R Ashok in the previous government and injustice was done to the villagers.