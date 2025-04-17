Live
- B’luru molestation case: Accused hid for 10 days with help from home guard girlfriend
- Gemini Live’s Screen and Camera Sharing Now Free for All Android Users
- India to grow by 6.5 pc in 2025 amid global slump: UN report
- Tension at Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy's house
- Grand Alliance's meeting in Patna today; Tejashwi's leadership may be finalised
- IPL 2025: Du Plessis needs to be checked by physios for availability against GT, says Axar
- Rahul Gandhi on two-day US visit from April 21
- Kurnool to lead in literacy: DRO
- Abhishek Nayar, T. Dilip, Soham Desai likely to be removed from India men’s support staff: Sources
- Govt unveils ‘Mana Mitra’ on WhatsApp
Karnataka High Court Orders Immediate Action Against Fake Doctors Operating Clinics
The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to swiftly shut down clinics run by unqualified individuals posing as doctors.
The Karnataka High Court has told the state government to take quick action against clinics being run by unqualified people pretending to be doctors. Justice M. Nagaprasanna raised serious concerns about how many of these so-called doctors are working in rural areas, where they trick patients and put lives in danger.
The judge said it was hard to understand how the government could ignore the spread of such illegal clinics and fail to take action. He stressed that the government must find and close these clinics as per the law.
This order came while the court was rejecting a request from A.A. Muralidharswamy, who wanted to register his clinic under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007.
However, the man only had a Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)—roughly the same as GCSE-level education—and showed unreliable qualifications in alternative medicine. He had been running Sri Lakshmi Clinic in the Mandya District, but could not prove he had any valid medical training.
The court made it clear: someone with only an SSLC cannot call themselves a doctor or practise medicine. The judge dismissed the case and asked for the ruling to be sent to the Health and Family Welfare Secretary so proper steps can be taken.