Karnataka High Court Orders Immediate Action Against Fake Doctors Operating Clinics

The Karnataka High Court has told the state government to take quick action against clinics being run by unqualified people pretending to be doctors. Justice M. Nagaprasanna raised serious concerns about how many of these so-called doctors are working in rural areas, where they trick patients and put lives in danger.

The judge said it was hard to understand how the government could ignore the spread of such illegal clinics and fail to take action. He stressed that the government must find and close these clinics as per the law.

This order came while the court was rejecting a request from A.A. Muralidharswamy, who wanted to register his clinic under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007.

However, the man only had a Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)—roughly the same as GCSE-level education—and showed unreliable qualifications in alternative medicine. He had been running Sri Lakshmi Clinic in the Mandya District, but could not prove he had any valid medical training.

The court made it clear: someone with only an SSLC cannot call themselves a doctor or practise medicine. The judge dismissed the case and asked for the ruling to be sent to the Health and Family Welfare Secretary so proper steps can be taken.