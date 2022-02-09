Karnataka High Court to hear hijab plea today

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday appealed to the students and people to maintain peace and tranquility as the hijab row escalated in parts of the State. After hearing the petitions filed by some students studying in the Government Pre-University College for Girls in Udupi, the matter was posted for Wednesday.

The petitioners argued that "they have a fundamental right to practice essential religious practices, including wearing of hijab as per Islamic faith, on the college premises," the single bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit said.

"This court requests the students and the public to maintain peace. This court has full faith in the wisdom of public and hopes that the same would be put to practice," the judge said.

Asking people to have faith in the Indian Constitution, Justice Dixit observed that only some mischievous people were keeping the issue burning. He also pointed out that agitations, sloganeering and students attacking each other were not good.

Earlier, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi pleaded before the court to pass an interim order prohibiting public protests/demonstrations in the State. Advocate Devadatt Kamat appearing for the petitioner-students who wanted hijab to be permitted, too agreed with Navadgi.

During the argument of the case, Kamat prayed for an interim order to allow the girls to attend classes with headscarves since the exams were approaching.

Kamat claimed the February 5 order that mandated the students of government institutions to stick to their school uniform as prescribed by the department and banned wearing any cloth that disturbed peace, harmony and law and order, was against the fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution. Pointing out that some hijab-clad students were allowed inside the school premises but were made to sit separately, he termed it as 'religious apartheid'.