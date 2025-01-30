Karnataka Minister Urges Centre for Fair Fund Allocation and Investment in Key Projects

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, NS Boseraju, has called on the Central Government to ensure fair allocation of funds to the state in the upcoming Union Budget, accusing it of prolonged neglect despite Karnataka being one of the highest contributors to the national exchequer.

Speaking in Bengaluru, Boseraju criticised the BJP-led Central Government for providing Karnataka with an inadequate share of tax revenues, describing the allocation as "half a paisa of buttermilk in an elephant’s stomach." He highlighted repeated appeals made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and various state departments, including Water Resources, Health, and Rural Development, for equitable distribution of funds and the release of grants for previously sanctioned projects.

The minister underscored the need for increased grants to address Karnataka’s water challenges, urging the Centre to prioritise funding for critical initiatives like the Atal Bhujal Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), and the Repair, Renovation, and Restoration (RRR) of water bodies. These projects are aimed at sustainable water management and groundwater recharge, which remain vital for the state's agricultural and rural needs.

Boseraju also advocated for the approval of the long-pending Science City project and the establishment of Sub-Regional Science Centres and Planetariums in district headquarters, which would enhance science education and infrastructure in Karnataka.

In addition, he reiterated the state’s demand for an AIIMS facility in Raichur, a district classified under the special Kalyan Karnataka region as per Article 371(J). Boseraju noted that the Chief Minister had already submitted multiple representations to the Central Government and called for an official commitment to the project, which he said would significantly boost healthcare access in the region.

As Karnataka prepares for the Union Budget, the minister emphasises the importance of increased investment in the Kalyan Karnataka region and job creation initiatives to drive sustainable development in the state.