Karnataka Opposition Leader Accuses CM of Divisive Politics

At a BJP rally in Belagavi, Karnataka's Opposition Leader R Ashoka launched a sharp critique of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of fomenting religious and caste divisions. Ashoka made controversial statements suggesting the Chief Minister was attempting to transform Karnataka into a "mini Pakistan" to gain favor with Muslim voters.

"This rally represents not just BJP's discontent, but the people's outrage," Ashoka declared. "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems intent on reshaping Karnataka along concerning lines. There are even suspicions of external influence in policies that appear to prioritize one community. His administration has created divisions among castes in what appears to be an appeasement strategy."

The Opposition Leader suggested Siddaramaiah's leadership might face a challenge in November, using metaphorical language about his position. Ashoka claimed the Congress party was heavily taxing Karnataka residents and using both Karnataka and Telangana as financial resources to support its national political operations.

In his critique of the state administration's fiscal policies, Ashoka pointed to price increases on essential items like milk, as well as new taxes on services including death certificates and waste management. "They're now measuring garbage volume to determine tax rates, and even implementing parking fees," he stated.

Ashoka also directed criticism toward Home Minister G Parameshwara, claiming law enforcement had deteriorated under his watch. "The Home Minister dismisses increasing crime rates as normal occurrences," he alleged.

Further personal attacks included accusations that Siddaramaiah has a history of changing political affiliations for power, particularly leaving JD(S) despite receiving significant authority under HD Deve Gowda. Ashoka suggested the Chief Minister plans to release the caste census report primarily to counter Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's growing influence within the party.

"When it comes to exploiting religious and caste divisions, Siddaramaiah stands unmatched," Ashoka concluded.