Karnataka records lowest Covid deaths since beginning of second wave

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Thursday reported the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths, since the beginning of the second wave, with 4 fatalities, taking the toll so far due to the pandemic to 37,462, the health department said.

The state logged 1,074 new cases of corona infections taking the total number of cases so far to 29,59,164. The day also saw 1,136 discharges, taking the total recoveries in the State to 29,04,683.

"Karnataka records the lowest death tally in the 2nd wave today," Health Minister K Sudhakar said in a tweet sharing the details of today's Covid bulletin. The Covid second wave had begun in Karnataka, during the mid-March.

Out of 4 deaths reported on Thursday, 3 are from Bengaluru Urban, and one in Hassan. Out of 1,074 new cases reported on Thursday, 343 were from Bengaluru Urban, and the city saw 251 discharges. Total number of active cases in the State is 16,992.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.63 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.37 per cent. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 343, Dakshina Kannada 176, Udupi 126, Hassan 81, Chikkamagaluru 68, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,40,653, followed by Mysuru 1,76,735 and Tumakuru 1,19,567.