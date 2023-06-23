  • Menu
Karnataka the Ideal Destination for Tesla's Expansion into India: Minister M B Patil

Karnataka the Ideal Destination for Teslas Expansion into India: Minister M B Patil
Highlights

America's Tesla, a leading manufacturer of electric cars, should consider setting up a manufacturing plant in the state.

BENGALURU: America's Tesla, a leading manufacturer of electric cars, should consider setting up a manufacturing plant in the state. Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil has requested that if the company decides to set up a unit, the government will provide all kinds of cooperation.

He tweeted that if Tesla wants to expand its operations in India, Karnataka state is the ideal location for it.

The company manufactures electric cars as well as solar panels and other alternative energy products. Also, Space-X is providing satellite internet service (Star Link) through the company. Entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is leading these companies, will provide cooperation if any business is established in Karnataka. Patil said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also excited about this.

Karnataka State aims to achieve industrial growth by adopting 5.0 certified level in technology and manufacturing sector. Thus, he opined that it would be an ideal location to open a Tesla unit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a US tour, met Elon Musk and requested him to invest in the state. In the background, Minister M B Patil tweeted and appealed to come to Karnataka.

