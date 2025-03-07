Karnataka to Regulate Cinema Ticket Prices, Minister Announces

Live
Karnataka's Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, announced that the state will soon regulate and cap cinema ticket prices in multiplexes to address concerns about high movie costs, especially for middle-class families.
He made this announcement during a Legislative Council session on March 6, 2025. Earlier, the Congress government tried to standardize ticket prices in 2018, but multiplex owners challenged the decision in court, leading to its withdrawal.
Since then, ticket prices have been set by the multiplex operators. Parameshwara also expressed concerns about the high cost of food and drinks at cinemas.
Although the government allows patrons to bring their own food and water, this rule is not always enforced.
He further noted the decline of single-screen cinemas in Karnataka, with 100 out of 650 theatres already closed and another 150 expected to shut down soon.
Over the past three years, the state government has collected ₹74.42 lakh in license renewal fees from 41 multiplexes in Bengaluru.