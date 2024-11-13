Karnataka's 3rd Mini Olympics To Begin on November 14, Showcasing Young Athletes

The Karnataka Olympic Association, in partnership with the Karnataka government, is gearing up to host the 3rd Mini Olympics from November 14 to November 20, 2024. This statewide event will feature 5,000 children under 14 competing across 24 sports and disciplines.

Karnataka Olympic Association President K Govindraj highlighted the significance of the Mini Olympics in developing future athletes, emphasizing its role in helping young talent build a strong foundation in sports. “This event is essential for nurturing young athletes, providing them with the foundation they need to excel,” he said. Govindraj also noted the event’s positive impact on children from rural areas, with all participants receiving free accommodations, transportation, and meals.

The Mini Olympics will include various sports such as athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, football, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, and tennis. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event, with the state government allocating Rs 3 crore for its support.

The Mini Olympics, first held in 2020, have become a notable platform for young athletes across Karnataka. Originally scheduled for August 2024, this year’s edition was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances and will now take place in November.