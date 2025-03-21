Live
- New Maharashtra Archives Building to be constructed at Mumbai's Bandra East
- CM Revanth Reddy arrives in Chennai with PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar
- It will be a tragedy if 'cash at home' claim turns out to be false: Harish Salve
- BJP MP Slams Congress Over Quota Bill, Condemns MLA Suspensions
- Telecom fraud: DoT disconnects over 3.4 cr mobiles, blocks 17 lakh WhatsApp accounts
- Sanatan Sanstha to Host ‘Sanatan Rashtra Sankhanad Mahotsav’ in Goa to Mark Founder’s 83rd Birth Anniversary
- Karnataka Moves Closer to Forming Dr. H N Development Authority
- "PDSU Leaders Arrested Amid Protest: Students Demand Higher Education Budget Allocation".
- Golf: John Parry, Daniel Hillier confirm participation for Indian Open
- "District Collector Inspects SSC Exam Centers, Ensures Special Arrangements for Visually Impaired Students".
Karnataka's Cauvery Aarti: Religious Symbolism Meets Political Strategy
Karnataka's Congress government hosts grand Cauvery Aarti at Bengaluru's Sankey Tank, sparking debate over political motivations, religious symbolism, and DK Shivakumar's increasing Hindu outreach amid accusations of minority appeasement.
Karnataka's Congress government has organized a grand Cauvery 'Aarti' ceremony at Bengaluru's Sankey Tank, drawing inspiration from Varanasi's famous Ganga Aarti. While officials describe it as a cultural tribute to the state's vital river, the event has transformed into a political spectacle surrounded by legal challenges, accusations of appeasement, and apparent image rehabilitation efforts.
The ceremony raises questions about the Congress government's motivations. Critics view it as an attempt to counter the party's "minority-pleasing" reputation and appeal to Hindu voters, especially amid ongoing controversies over the 4% Muslim quota bill. The Cauvery river, long a symbol of Kannada pride and regional disputes, now serves as the backdrop for this religious-political display.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who claims the event focuses on water conservation, has increasingly engaged in public Hindu religious activities. His recent high-profile appearances include taking a ritual dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela, performing a grand "Lingabhisheka" ceremony using 111 liters of milk at Belagavi's Kapileshwar temple, and visiting Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah during Mahashivratri.
The event has faced legal scrutiny, with environmentalists expressing concerns about its ecological impact on an urban water body. While the Karnataka High Court declined to halt the ceremony, it directed authorities to follow legal provisions governing water body activities—highlighting the irony of ceremonial grandstanding during a severe water crisis affecting Bengaluru's lakes.
As part of the ceremony, water from Bhagamandala (the confluence of Cauvery with two other rivers) will be distributed as "prasada," while farmers continue struggling with water supply issues and the interstate dispute with Tamil Nadu remains unresolved.