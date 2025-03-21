Karnataka's Cauvery Aarti: Religious Symbolism Meets Political Strategy

Karnataka's Congress government has organized a grand Cauvery 'Aarti' ceremony at Bengaluru's Sankey Tank, drawing inspiration from Varanasi's famous Ganga Aarti. While officials describe it as a cultural tribute to the state's vital river, the event has transformed into a political spectacle surrounded by legal challenges, accusations of appeasement, and apparent image rehabilitation efforts.

The ceremony raises questions about the Congress government's motivations. Critics view it as an attempt to counter the party's "minority-pleasing" reputation and appeal to Hindu voters, especially amid ongoing controversies over the 4% Muslim quota bill. The Cauvery river, long a symbol of Kannada pride and regional disputes, now serves as the backdrop for this religious-political display.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who claims the event focuses on water conservation, has increasingly engaged in public Hindu religious activities. His recent high-profile appearances include taking a ritual dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela, performing a grand "Lingabhisheka" ceremony using 111 liters of milk at Belagavi's Kapileshwar temple, and visiting Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah during Mahashivratri.

The event has faced legal scrutiny, with environmentalists expressing concerns about its ecological impact on an urban water body. While the Karnataka High Court declined to halt the ceremony, it directed authorities to follow legal provisions governing water body activities—highlighting the irony of ceremonial grandstanding during a severe water crisis affecting Bengaluru's lakes.

As part of the ceremony, water from Bhagamandala (the confluence of Cauvery with two other rivers) will be distributed as "prasada," while farmers continue struggling with water supply issues and the interstate dispute with Tamil Nadu remains unresolved.