Kittoor Utsav to be held from 23 to 25 next

Belagavi: The highly anticipated Kittoor Utsava is set to make a grand return, with celebrations spanning from October 23rd to 25th. Kittoor MLA Babasaheb Patil expressed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would not be able to attend the festival's inauguration this year, citing his commitments to the Dussehra celebrations in Mysore. At a joint press conference held in the backdrop of Kittur Utsav 2023, Patil shared details of the upcoming festivities, promising a spectacular celebration held within the premises of Kittoor Fort.

The main stage programs of the Kittoor Festival will be inaugurated by District In-Charge Minister Satish Jarakiholi. The event has secured a government grant of rs 2 crore out of the requested rs 5 crore to ensure a successful celebration. This year, the Kittoor Festival will also feature the Kakati Festival, held in Channamma's hometown Kakati, running in tandem with the Kittur Festival.

The event promises a spectacular lineup of performances, including Sanchita Hegde's troupe on October 23rd and the renowned film music director Hamsalekha's troupe on October 25th, performing Sangeet Rasamanjari. Over the course of three days, the festival will host various sports, cultural programs, and performances by talented folk artists.

Babasaheb Patil highlighted that the district administration has extended opportunities to talented artists from different parts of Karnataka who have earned recognition at the national level. In anticipation of the grand event, the 2023 Kittoor Utsav Jyoti was warmly welcomed by the Belgaum district administration, complete with a traditional puja ceremony. The ceremony included welcoming rituals by Dollu Kunita and Karadi Kunita artists. Notable figures, including MLAs Asif Seth and Babasaheb Patil, the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Belgaum DC Nitesh Patil, and Corporation Commissioner Ashoka Dudgunti, were present to extend their warm regards to the Kittur Utsav Jyoti.

