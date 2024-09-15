KPCC will revamp DCC and block-level party setup: GC Chandrashekar

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is set to overhaul its leadership at the block and District Congress Committee (DCC) levels within the next month. This move aims to enhance societal reach and strengthen the organization by ensuring social justice for all segments of society. KPCC working president and Rajya Sabha member, GC Chandrashekar, announced this at a press conference on September 14 (Saturday).

Chandrashekar emphasised that both the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and KPCC are committed to transforming how the party engages with the grassroots. “We envision new development models for the state and are keen to collaborate with the opposition on developmental issues, setting aside other non-developmental matters. We hold the people of the coastal regions in high regard for their forward-thinking and perceptiveness, despite our limited representation in the upper house and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Our goal is to build a robust pro-development workforce by empowering second and third-tier leadership,” he stated.

Chandrashekar, along with four other KPCC working presidents, is touring various districts to instill this new vision among party workers and leaders. This initiative gains momentum as the party prepares for upcoming elections in Shiggaon, Chennapatna, and Sandhur, as well as vacant legislative council seats, followed by Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat elections.

In response to queries regarding the rationale behind these modifications, Chandrashekar stated that a large number of the present leaders have served out their terms. The party also wants to compensate people who, for political reasons, were denied tickets to run in the 2023 state assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He went on, "We have a lot of capable leaders and dedicated grassroots workers who could lead the party in the future."

The other two working presidents, Dr. Manjunath Bhandary and Vasanth Kumar, were also in attendance at the press conference. Vasanth Kumar claims that the BJP is in charge of a section of the state for its own communal agenda. "We want to reverse this trend and get rid of the BJP's divisive models."

Dr. Bhandary claims that the Indian National Congress is in favour of the state developing to a high degree. In order to achieve this, we will incorporate opposition party leaders into state development initiatives, Dr Bhandary said (eom)