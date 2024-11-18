KSR Bengaluru and Kengeri Railway Stations get escalators

Bengaluru: Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V Somanna unveils escalators at KSR Bengaluru and Kengeri Railway Station. Two new escalators, one for upward movement and one for downward movement, have been provided at KSR Bengaluru Station at Platform No.1 at an estimated cost of Rs 2.8 crores. It will connect all 10 platforms of the station. At Kengeri Railway Station, one escalator has been installed at Platform 1 at an approximate cost of Rs 1.06 crores, connecting all platforms from 1 to 4 through Foot Over Bridge. The inauguration event at Kengeri Railway Station was also graced by the Minister of State for the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje.

Speaking on the occasion, V Somanna emphasised the importance of the newly installed escalators. “Escalators have been inaugurated at KSR Bengaluru Station and Kengeri Station. This will largely benefit passengers, particularly the elderly and differently-abled. He further added that the Indian Railways remains committed to improving passenger amenities and enhancing facilities across stations.

The Minister also mentioned the ambitious development plans for KSR Bengaluru Station, which will be upgraded with airport-like facilities. This modernisation is an effort to enhance the infrastructure and comfort for passengers traveling from KSR Bengaluru station. Along with this, Kengeri Railway Station is being developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to provide world-class amenities to passengers, Minister informed.

Minister V Somanna also mentioned that both Bengaluru Cantonment and Yeswanthpur Railway Stations are being developed into world-class stations to meet the growing demands of passengers.

On the occasion, Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for MSME and Labour and Employment, spoke about the various initiatives being undertaken to enhance facilities at both Yeswanthpur and Kengeri Railway Stations.

MLC HS Gopinath Reddy, Divisional Railway Manager, Yogesh Mohan, Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services) Dr. Anup Dayanand Sadhu, Additional Divisional Railway Managers- Parikshith Mohanpuria, Ashutosh Mathur, and senior railway officials and Passengers were also present on the occasion.