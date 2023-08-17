KSRTC won Asia’s Best Brand Employer Award – 2023

Bengaluru: KSRTC has won the 14th edition’s 18th Asia’s Best Brand Employer Award -2023, organised by the World Sustainability Congress under the Organisation with Best innovative HR Practices category in an Award Felicitation function.

The Country Manager, Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, Wilber NG and Attorney Carina Lenore S Bayon, Chief Environmental, Social and Governance Officer, Chief Compliance and Data Privacy Officer presented the Asia’s Best Brand Employer Award to Smt Manjula Naik, Chief Accounts Officer cum Financial Adviser and Dr Latha T S, Board Secretary and Chief Public Relations Officer, on behalf of KSRTC.