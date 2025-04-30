K'taka BJP to Dy CM Shivakumar: Will you expel CM Siddaramaiah for black flagging Indira Gandhi when she was PM?

Bengaluru: The BJP and the Congress sparred on Wednesday over the disruption of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s speech at a convention recently by the BJP’s women workers.

In response to a warning by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, that he would not allow a single BJP meeting to be held in the state, following the disruption of the CM’s speech, the state BJP pointed out that Siddaramaiah had once shown a black flag to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and had still been absorbed into the Congress.

The BJP questioned whether Dy CM Shivakumar would dare to expel CM Siddaramaiah from the party because of his past act.

Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, stated on Wednesday that, “Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was shown black flags by Siddaramaiah — do you have the guts to expel him from the party, Mr. D.K. Shivakumar?”

“Is your so-called might and capacity only limited to delivering dialogues in front of the media, like iron melting before a furnace, Mr. Shivakumar?” Ashoka taunted.

“You have threatened that you won’t allow even a single BJP event to be held in the state. If you truly have the strength, then try removing CM Siddaramaiah — the very person who once showed black flags to then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi — from the Chief Minister’s post and expel him from your party,” he demanded.

“When your party’s supreme leader (late Indira Gandhi) was the Prime Minister, you brought in a person who had shown black flags to her, allowed him to join the Congress party, made him Chief Minister twice, and are now enjoying power under his shadow. What moral right do you have to threaten the BJP for holding protests?” Ashoka questioned.

Responding to the disruption of CM Siddaramaiah's speech by the BJP over his “no war with Pakistan” comment, state Congress chief Shivakumar warned on Monday that if the BJP continues this behaviour, they will not be allowed to hold a single meeting in the state.

"BJP sent its workers to our protest programme to wave black flags and create a ruckus. I want to tell the BJP and Opposition leaders — if you continue with this behaviour, we will not allow you to hold even a single meeting in the state."

"This is a pledge of the Congress party," he underlined.



