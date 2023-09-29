K'taka CM felicitates gold medal-winning Indian blind women's cricket team

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah felicitated the members of the Indian blind women's cricket team and the blind men's cricket team from Karnataka at the Home Office Krishna on Friday.

The Indian blind women's cricket team won the gold medal, and the blind men's cricket team won silver medal in the IBSA World Cricket Tournament (Cricket for Bind) .

The Chief Minister felicitated the captain of the Indian blind women's cricket team Varsha.U and team players, Deepika, Gangavva, and Prakash J, Sunil Kumar, Basappa Voddgol of the men's team from Karnataka.

The visually challenged Indian women’s cricket team in August scripted history by winning a gold medal beating Australia by nine wickets at the IBSA World Games.

The team of medal winning players led by Govinda Raju, the president of the Karnataka State Olympic Organisation and political secretary to the Chief Minister, met the Chief Minister and presented their demands.

The Chief Minister responded positively and assured to hold a separate discussion with Govindaraju and to take appropriate decisions to fulfill their demands.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah interacted with the players and asked them interesting questions about the training the players get, how they recognize a ball, how many matches have they played, etc..

The Chief Minister's Political Adviser Naseer Ahmed, Life President of Cricket Association for Blind India Mahantesh, CABI President Boosagowda and representatives of Samarthanam Trust were also present.