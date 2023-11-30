K'taka CM tells doctors to treat those who come in old, dirty clothes humanely

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called upon the doctors to treat poor people, who come to them in old and dirty clothes, with humanity. They must get good healthcare without discrimination, he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was speaking after dedicating 262 state-of-the-art ambulances to public service in a programme held on the steps of the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha, organised by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Siddaramaiah said that it is the government's goal to see to it that quality healthcare services provided at the world-class Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru should also be available in all government hospitals.

The Government is committed to providing quality healthcare to the people of the state, Siddaramaiah said, and added that the emergency ambulances had been added to the health service so that no one would lose their life for lack of treatment.

Over 840 ambulances are required in the state and four ambulances are functioning in each taluk and providing emergency health services to hundreds of people every day, he said.

He explained that primary emergency treatment plays an important role in saving lives.

Every district should have MRI scanning facility as due to the high cost of services in private diagnostic centres, the poor are facing a lot of hardship, Siddaramaiah added.

Thousands of people are applying for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for this reason alone, the CM stated. “Therefore, an environment is being created in the state where quality treatment is available in government hospitals. When good service is possible from Jayadeva Hospital, it is possible to provide the same quality service in other places,” Siddaramaiah said.

The CM appreciated that the state government is working hard in that direction. Siddaramaiah suggested to the health minister to focus more on North Karnataka.

MLA Rizwan Are had presided over the programme and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Health Minister Dinesh and officers of the health department were also present.