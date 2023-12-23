K'taka CM thanks Kharge for naming him in Cong's Manifesto Committee for 2024 polls

Live
Just In
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday thanked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for including him in the party's Manifesto Committee for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls
"I thank Kharge for appointing me as a member of the Congress Party's Manifesto Drafting Committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," CM Siddaramaiah stated.
"Today, people across the country recognise our government's 'Karnataka Model' of governance as a non-partisan benchmark. Being given the opportunity in the manifesto drafting is an honour I perceive as AICC's recognition of this 'Karnataka Model of Governance'," he said.
"A party's manifesto is not just a list of promises to the voters; it is a commitment we make to the people and implementing it is the true essence of governance. Our previous government had implemented more than 95 per cent of the promises in the manifesto, providing equal opportunity and balanced development, thereby earning the trust of the people. The current government is also advancing on the same path. I hope that in the coming days, the people of the country will also benefit from the advantages of the Karnataka Model of Governance.
"I am thankful to the senior leaders of the party, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, for supporting all my welfare and infrastructure initiatives," he added.