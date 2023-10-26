K’taka police arrest 3 for killing peacocks for meat

Tumakuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Forest Department on Thursday arrested three Odisha natives for allegedly killing peacocks for their meat in Maranayakanapalya village of the district.

Those arrested have been identified as Bitting Nayak, Baishak Davu and Duba Kapat.

According to the authorities, the accused worked at a brick factory in Maranayakanapalya and killed peacocks for their meat calling it "sturdy and tasty".

They were into a killing spree of peacocks in the village and on getting an information, the police got into action.

The police have seized 1.5 kilograms of raw peacock meat, two chopped legs, and the cooked meat of the bird.

In addition, nets, trap equipment and vessels used to cook peacock meat were also recovered.

The meat was sent to the FSL for testing and the accused are being tried under the Preservation of Wildlife Act.

Further investigation is on.