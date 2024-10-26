Kumaraswamy’s game fetched Nikhil ticket in Channapatna: DK Suresh

Bengaluru: “Kumaraswamy created a chess game to get Nikhil the Channapatna ticket,” said former MP DK Suresh. DK Suresh addressed a media conference held at his Sadashivnagar residence on Friday. When asked about Kumaraswamy’s statement that Congress created the necessity of giving ticket to Nikhil, “Kumaraswamy, a senior politician, has been strategising his vision for the last 40 years. This is the advanced part of it. Everyone in Channapatna knew that Nikhil Kumaraswamy would be the candidate,” he said

“Everyone knew the fact that Nikhil Kumaraswamy himself would be the candidate in the Channapatna by-election. Kumaraswamy is the leader of the JDS party. Everything is decided by them. “It is all a lie that Nikhil is being contesting for the elections by force, his intention has paid off,” he said.

When asked if Nikhil got the ticket by doing the play, he said, “That should be told by the media. After submission of nomination papers, the drama will begin,” he said.

When asked again whether tears will roll, he sarcastically replied, “The tears might roll, If media requests.”

When asked if Nikhil could be a strong candidate, he said, “Elections keep happening. This shows how much love Kumaraswamy has for the workers. Congress is working that every single vote is important in elections. “Rather than who is influential, we will fight to win the party,” he said.

When asked whether Deve Gowda’s campaigning in Channapatna for a week would not hinder Congress’ victory, he said, “Deve Gowda is there to campaign. Will he be told not to campaign on behalf of his grandson?. We will go to the polls with our government’s programmes ahead,” he said.

When asked whether the frustration of not being a candidate and the dissatisfaction within the party have been resolved, he said, “There is little frustration in the party and there is no dissatisfaction. “I have said from the beginning that I will not contest the elections, the media is making me a hero,” he said.

When he was asked if there would be a last-minute operation like Yogeshwar from other parties, including the Congress, he said, “Our government does not need numbers. We welcome whoever comes to the party,” he said.

When asked if second line leaders of BJP and JDS from Channapatna are in touch with the Congress, he said, “It is a part of the election strategy. This cannot be said openly. Many have already joined the party. Those who agree with the ideology of our party will be included,” he said.

When asked whether victory in Channapatna constituency will be difficult, he said, “The media should be on our side. You should be with us impartially. He said that it is certain to win.

When asked about the clamor that there has been a situation of Congress rebellion in Shiggavi and Panchmasali community should be given ticket, earlier ticket was given to Muslim community and they could not win, he said, “Our leaders will rectify the dissatisfaction in the respective constituencies. Everyone has their own opinion. Why did Basavaraja Bommai, Kumaraswamy’s son get ticket? Why tickets have not been given to the workers there. Victory in elections is important no matter who contested. In view of the establishment of the party, the decisions taken by the superiors and the secular principles and principles of the party should be kept and worked on,” he said.

When asked if the ticket was given to the candidate who lost in Shiggavi, he said, “This question should be asked to the party president and the chief minister. We have no adjustment. It does not mean that a ticket should not be given to a losing candidate. “We have an example of four or five times losers becoming chief ministers,” he said.

When asked whether the central leaders will come for the election campaign, he said, “Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and our state leaders will campaign.”

When asked that you are supporting Yogeshwar, he said, “Shouldn’t someone be supporting him? I am responsible for the election,” he said.

When asked about DK Shivakumar’s statement that he could not accept the defeat of Bengaluru rural, he said, “Because he is the president of the party, he has responsibility. He spoke accordingly. I am in a relaxed mood,” he said.

When asked if he was happy despite losing the MP seat, “Party workers used to say that I used to be angry earlier. Now I am happy after losing. Our leaders have said about this that they were afraid to speak to me first.

When asked about ST Somashekhar’s statement that eight BJP MLAs are joining the Congress, he said, “I think Somashekhar may have spoken to them about this kind of behavior.”

When asked about MLA Satish Sail’s arrest, he said, “He has been arrested because of a court order in an old case. They can appeal in the court i feel. “